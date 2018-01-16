Dirksen says he wants to be Cerro Gordo County Auditor

MASON CITY — A Mason City man who used to work for Cerro Gordo County as a software developer says he wants to be the next County Auditor.

Riley Dirksen made the announcement on Monday. He worked for the county from 2011 to 2017 as a PC support specialist, business analyst and software developer. He resigned his position to start his own software development and consulting company, but continues to work with the county as an independent contractor on the national award-winning election poll book program called Precinct Atlas.

Dirksen says he worked closely with outgoing County Auditor Ken Kline and the rest of the Auditor’s office, as well as the Iowa Secretary of State’s office to develop Precinct Atlas, adding that his experience and knowledge of election laws make him a perfect candidate for the position.

Kline announced last week he was accepting the position of Deputy Commissioner of Elections with the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors have not made a decision on whether to appoint a replacement or call for a special election.