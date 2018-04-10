Dirksen elected Cerro Gordo County Auditor, hotel/motel tax

MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County voters have elected a new county auditor as well as approved a hotel/motel tax for the unincorporated areas of the county.

Riley Dirksen was the only candidate listed on the ballot for the open county auditor's position and received a total of 712 votes countywide in Tuesday's election. There were 25 write-ins. Dirksen worked for the county from 2011 to 2017 as a PC support specialist, business analyst and software developer. He resigned his position to start his own software development and consulting company, but continued to work with the county as an independent contractor on the national award-winning election poll book program called Precinct Atlas. The position was vacated by longtime county auditor Ken Kline, who resigned to accept the position of Deputy Commissioner of Elections with the Iowa Secretary of State's office. Dirksen will take office once the Board of Supervisors canvasses the election at their meeting next Tuesday.

Voters in the rural areas of the county approved a county-wide seven-percent hotel/motel tax by an 86-69 margin. Local tourism officials earlier this year approached county leaders asking that they consider the county-wide tax due to the large growth in vacation rental by owner properties in the county but outside the city limits of Mason City and Clear Lake. Both those communities are among nearly 160 cities and 17 counties that have a hotel/motel tax established. Tourism officials estimated the new tax revenue could generate close to $100-thousand annually, with guests and not the property owners paying the tax.

See the results by voting center by clicking here Results 4-10-18