Des Moines Diocese: Public money grants for parochial schools was legal

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Des Moines has concluded that it was legal for Polk County to grant $844,000 to nine area Catholic schools.

On Wednesday Bishop Richard Pates told The Des Moines Register there is “a legitimate question of legality” regarding publicly financed grants used to buy technology equipment for the nine Catholic schools and one Christian academy in 2012 and 2013.

Several Catholic school supporters had formed a new Iowa corporation called Education for the 21st Century to apply for and receive the county grants. The group is now defunct.

The diocese said Thursday that “providing this form of support that does not directly advance religion is entirely consistent with the law.”

Iowa state officials have said they won’t challenge Polk County’s decision to provide the grants.