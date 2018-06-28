Decision deadline for planting soybeans getting closer

SIOUX CENTER — Parts of northwest Iowa have gotten few dry days in the last week and that has led to some corn and soybean fields ending up with standing water.

Iowa State University Extension field specialists Joel DeJong says the crop conditions range from crops being ruined — to some that are in very good shape. He says if there was good drainage and the water moved off the fields then they are set to move into the rest of the growing season.

DeJong says the impact from crops ruined by the rain is likely not going to be major. “You know in the total percentage of acres the ones that are gone are probably aren’t a big percentage. But if you happen to be one of those producers, it’s a pretty harmful situation,” DeJong says.

DeJong says for those who have had cornfields killed off by flooding, there could still another option. “This may be worth a shot to put some soybeans in there and see if we can’t get it mature before we get a frost,” according to DeJong. “In our date of planting work the last few years — are July 4th and even some years July 10th we’ve been able to get the maturity. It’s not a full yield but at least getting a 50, 60, 70 percent of our normal yield out of those fields.”

DeJong says there is still some concern for the surviving crops as the wet conditions keep them from proper development.”We have some computer models that are showing us that our corn and soybean roots are not developing as deeply as we normally would like,” DeJong explains. “So if we get a hot end of July and a hot first part of August and don’t get any rains, we could have a little of an issue, because we won’t have roots as deep as they normally are — which is where they pick up that water.”

More than nine inches of rain was recorded in Sioux Center in the last week. Other areas of north-central and northwest Iowa also saw heavy rainfall.