DCI asking for help from public after Dows rest area shooting

DOWS — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in a shooting investigation near Dows. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department responded at about 1:30 Sunday morning to the report of a shooting at the rest stop at Exit 159 of Interstate 35 near Dows. The DCI is wanting to identify two individuals who were captured on video at the convenience store near the rest area prior to the shooting. The black male and female were driving a gray or silver four-door SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee. The shooting victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City for treatment. Anyone with information about the identity of the two subjects is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 641-456-2731. You can see a photo distributed by the DCI by heading to kglonews.com.