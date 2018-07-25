Courthouse tornado damage may take a year to repair

The top of the Marshall County Courthouse now sits beside the building (Radio Iowa)

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — The Marshalltown mayor says the Marshall County Courthouse may be closed for up to a year for tornado repairs.

Last week’s tornado caused severe structural and water damage throughout the building and knocked down the cupola.

Mayor Joel Greer toured the courthouse Tuesday and said that “it’s going to take a lot longer than they thought to fix it, and so we will be looking for temporary quarters that will have to last a year.”

The courthouse operations are being moved elsewhere in town, except for civil courts.

They’re being relocated to Nevada in Story County.