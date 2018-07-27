County auditors say officials told to ignore judge’s order

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two county auditors say Iowa election officials were told to follow the state’s new voter identification law despite a judge’s order temporarily halting several provisions.

Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald and Linn County Auditor Joel Miller say Ken Kline, deputy commissioner of elections at the Secretary of State’s Office, told a gathering of the Iowa County Auditor Association on Thursday they didn’t need to follow a temporary injunction issued Wednesday by Polk County Judge Karen Romano.

A spokesman for the Secretary of State’s Office said state officials weren’t aware at the time of the meeting that the injunction was already in effect. Secretary of State Paul Pate plans to appeal the decision to the Iowa Supreme Court.

An Iowa Attorney General’s Office spokesman says the injunction must be followed.