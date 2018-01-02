Congressman King seeks citizenship question on U.S. Census form

WASHINGTON — Republican Congressman Steve King says census-takers in 2020 should ask if people living in the United States are citizens.

“We need to be counting citizens instead of people for the purposes of redistricting,” King says. “That’s going to take at a minimum a statute and it may take a constitutional amendment and so in this upcoming Census, I want to count separately the citizens separate from the non-citizens, the lawfully present Americans separate from the illegal aliens that are here so that America can see how bad this is.”

King says if the Census is conducted as he proposes, Iowa would gain a congressional seat from a state like California.

“In districts like Maxine Waters, who only needs about 40,000 votes to get reelected in her district and it takes me over 120,000 in mine because hers is loaded with illegals and mine only has a few,” King says.

The Justice Department has asked the U.S. Census Bureau to put a citizenship question on the 2020 Census forms, to calculate “the voting-age population” in areas “where voting rights violations are alleged or suspected.” Critics say the question will make it harder to count minorities and immigrants.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s website credits the nation’s founders for planning to “count every person living in the newly-created United States of America and to use that count to determine representation in Congress.” U.S. Supreme Court rulings have upheld the power of congress to direct census-takers to collect other data.

The first Census was conducted in 1790 and has been done every 10 years since.