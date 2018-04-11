Clear Lake’s mayor touts positives of Vision North Iowa plan (AUDIO)

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s mayor says the five-year strategic plan introduced this week for his community, Mason City and all of Cerro Gordo County that focuses on the most promising opportunities to encourage growth for the region will be a welcome process for the region. Nelson Crabb says the process of getting all the stakeholders together and implementing the plan is a key for the region’s success.

Crabb says this appears to be a good time to implement the Vision North Iowa plan.

Population decline and the ability to fill a skilled worker shortage in the community are some of the key issues addressed in the plan. Crabb says with an unemployment rate in the state lower than three-percent, leaders have to consider ways to draw people into the region.

Click here to view the Vision North Iowa plan

Crabb made his comments on today’s “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO, which you can listen back to at the audio player below

Click on the audio player below to listen to the Vision North Iowa unveiling from Tuesday



