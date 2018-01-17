Clear Lake woman accused of falsely reporting attack to plead guilty

NORTHWOOD — A plea change hearing has been set for a woman who claimed this past fall she had been attacked along a Worth County road and then later recanted her story.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department said 36-year-old Ty O’Hara Wooten of Clear Lake reported being assaulted on September 28th, claiming that she had stopped to help a man whose car had apparently broken down along Wheelerwood Road, with the man trying to rape her.

Wooten is accused of telling three law enforcement agents that the man had a knife and burned her. An alert was issued by law enforcement throughout north-central Iowa for people to be on the lookout for the alleged attacker.

Wooten is accused of taking back the entire story during a follow-up interview with an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent the next day.

Wooten had pleaded not guilty back in November to the serious misdemeanor charge of making a false report and was scheduled to stand trial starting January 31st, but online court records show that District Judge Colleen Weiland on Tuesday scheduled a plea change hearing for February 26th in Worth County District Court.