Clear Lake woman accused of falsely reporting attack to plead guilty
By KGLO News
|
Jan 17, 2018 @ 11:07 AM

NORTHWOOD — A plea change hearing has been set for a woman who claimed this past fall she had been attacked along a Worth County road and then later recanted her story.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department said 36-year-old Ty O’Hara Wooten of Clear Lake reported being assaulted on September 28th, claiming that she had stopped to help a man whose car had apparently broken down along Wheelerwood Road, with the man trying to rape her.

Wooten is accused of telling three law enforcement agents that the man had a knife and burned her. An alert was issued by law enforcement throughout north-central Iowa for people to be on the lookout for the alleged attacker.

Wooten is accused of taking back the entire story during a follow-up interview with an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent the next day.

Wooten had pleaded not guilty back in November to the serious misdemeanor charge of making a false report and was scheduled to stand trial starting January 31st, but online court records show that District Judge Colleen Weiland on Tuesday scheduled a plea change hearing for February 26th in Worth County District Court.

Related Content

River City Renaissance not on IEDA agenda for Frid...
More restrictions in place at Mason City hospital ...
Mason City man awaiting sentencing for thefts accu...
Clovis says his role in Mueller investigation ‘ess...
Man pleads guilty to threatening Senator Ernst
Mental health care coordinator created for Mason C...