Clear Lake police searching for missing woman
By KGLO News
|
Jan 26, 2018 @ 5:05 AM

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen earlier this week. Police say 50-year-old Dawn Debell was last seen at the America’s Best Value Inn, but she may have also been seen in Mason City on Wednesday. Foul play is not suspected and her direction of travel is unknown. Debell’s vehicle is a green 1994 Mazda truck with Iowa license plate number F-N-K-0-6-4. Police Chief Pete Roth says their investigation continues and they are working with other law enforcement agencies in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clear Lake Police Department at 357-2186 or police@cityofclearlake.org.

 

