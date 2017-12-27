Clear Lake police investigate attempted robbery

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake police say they are continuing their investigation into an attempted armed robbery last night, and assuring that the neighborhood is safe.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of 7th Avenue North at about 6:10 PM. Police say they are searching for a suspect who the victim says knocked on the door of their home and displayed a gun.

The suspect never entered the home and nobody was injured. The victim describes the suspect as wearing a green coat but did not get a good look at their face.

Police say while there’s no direct threat to the public at this time, it’s important to be aware of the incident and to continue to lock your doors.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact local law enforcement.