Clear Lake, Mason City councils to pass resolutions about property tax backfill

CLEAR LAKE — Both the Clear Lake and Mason City city councils have on their agendas this week resolutions calling on legislators to continue reimbursements to local governments for revenue lost due to business property tax relief.

The Iowa Legislature approved “backfill” payments to city and county governments in 2013 after passing a tax rollback for commercial and industrial properties. The amount the state pays local governments annually is more than $150 million.

The resolutions both Mason City and Clear Lake council members will consider this week ask the legislature to continue funding of the backfill to help ensure local governments are able to provide effective community services.

The Clear Lake City Council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall, while the Mason City City Council meets tomorrow night at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.