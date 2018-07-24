Clear Lake man arrested after being accused of threatening to kill woman

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man has been jailed after being accused of threatening to kill a woman.

38-year-old Stanley Lewis has been charged with one count of domestic abuse assault by impeding the flow of air or blood causing bodily injury. That’s after an incident in the 2300 block of Main Avenue on Monday night, where the victim told authorities that she was allegedly choked for up to two minutes and could not breathe, and that Lewis threw a hot wax candle at her, cut her in the leg with a box cutter, threatened to kill her.

Lewis is also accused of breaking several drawers and throwing the victim’s clothing and property all over the residence.

Lewis was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail shortly after 1:30 this morning. Jail records show that he’s being held without bond pending his appearance before a magistrate.