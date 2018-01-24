Clear Lake man has another run-in with law enforcement

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man is in trouble again after being charged with drug offenses during a recent traffic stop.

37-year-old Nicholas Horst was pulled over by Clear Lake police on Friday evening in the 900 block of North 13th Street, with police allegedly finding a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine in a coat pocket.

Horst last March pleaded guilty and was later sentenced to five years in prison after hitting a bicyclist with his car on Main Avenue in September 2016. He has filed an appeal in that case.

Horst was also arrested in Blue Earth County Minnesota after law enforcement in September conducted a prostitution sting, and also faces other drug charges after being arrested after a December 7th traffic stop in northeastern Mason City.

On the most recent charges, Horst was released after posting $1000 bond. He’s due in court for his initial appearance on February 2nd.