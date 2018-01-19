Clear Lake man accused of stealing vehicle, crashing it into trees
By KGLO News
|
Jan 19, 2018 @ 11:43 AM

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and then crashing it.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 4000 block of South Shore Drive outside of Clear Lake at about 2:35 this morning.

Deputies say 28-year-old Rusty Rogers was driving a vehicle that had been taken without the owner’s consent which left the roadway and made contact with several trees.

Rogers was transported to Mercy-North Iowa for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

