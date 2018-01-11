Clear Lake man accused of defrauding state to plead guilty

CLEAR LAKE — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Clear Lake man accused of defrauding the state out of unemployment benefits.

56-year-old Jeffrey Stone was arrested back in September on a warrant for first-degree fraudulent practices. A criminal complaint states that Stone fraudulently received 24 weeks of state unemployment benefits from August 2016 to February of this year totaling over $10-thousand-700.

First-degree fraudulent practice is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Stone was scheduled to be tried on the charge on January 23rd, but online court records show a plea hearing has now been scheduled for January 17th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.