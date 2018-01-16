Clear Lake icon Dean Snyder dies
By KGLO News
|
Jan 16, 2018 @ 6:49 AM

CLEAR LAKE — Visitation is later today with a funeral scheduled for tomorrow for an icon not only of business but recreation in Clear Lake.

Dean Snyder will be known in the business community as being the founder of Dean Snyder Construction Company in Clear Lake in 1958, but it was in 1994 when Snyder and his family purchased and refurbished the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake when it was in danger of closing.

Snyder died on Saturday at the age of 87. Visitation is from 4:00 to 7:00 this afternoon at the United Methodist Church in Clear Lake. Funeral services will take place at the church at 10:30 tomorrow morning, with a public reception to be held afterwards at the Surf Ballroom.

Related Content

Secretary of State excited to have Cerro Gordo Cou...
Fire destroys Clear Lake mobile home
Brainstorming session set for later this month on ...
Mason City man accused of assaulting Nora Springs ...
Winter storm continues in north-central Iowa
Mason City man’s murder trial delayed, compe...