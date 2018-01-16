Clear Lake icon Dean Snyder dies

CLEAR LAKE — Visitation is later today with a funeral scheduled for tomorrow for an icon not only of business but recreation in Clear Lake.

Dean Snyder will be known in the business community as being the founder of Dean Snyder Construction Company in Clear Lake in 1958, but it was in 1994 when Snyder and his family purchased and refurbished the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake when it was in danger of closing.

Snyder died on Saturday at the age of 87. Visitation is from 4:00 to 7:00 this afternoon at the United Methodist Church in Clear Lake. Funeral services will take place at the church at 10:30 tomorrow morning, with a public reception to be held afterwards at the Surf Ballroom.