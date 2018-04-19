Clear Lake Historical Society working on cemetery kiosk project

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Historical Society is in the process of a project that will help people who want to find a friend or relative’s gravesite in the city’s cemetery.

The group’s Beth Ann Schumacher says they as well as the city clerk’s office get numerous requests for help from people wanting to find cemetery plots of loved ones, and they’ve been working with city officials on establishing an information kiosk at the cemetery to help fulfill those requests.

She says, “The committee that worked on this has a list alphabetized of all the individuals who are buried in our cemetery, and the coordinates of where to find them in terms of section, lot and their grave number, so they can actually walk right to it. Ultimately, we’ll have GPS coordinates as well so if anybody is using an app they can go there with their app.”

The kiosk would be placed at the garage in the newest section by the south end of the cemetery. The contents of the kiosk will be covered with plexiglass, with the structure of treated pine also having a small roof to protect people from the elements. Schumacher says they’ll be able to update the kiosk when needed. She says, “There’s actually is enough room on this that we’ll be able to add pages. The map will be oriented so that when persons are looking at it, they’re looking out over the cemetery so they are visually oriented with their visual order, and that way we can add more pages as we add more people. As we cross over 20th Street to go over to the new property at some point in time we’ll have to add something to that other side.”

Schumacher says they’ll also be able to link the information to a pair of websites to help people find gravesites. She says, “Another component of this is that we’re linking with the Iowa Gen Web Project, so people can look up information there and find out about the cemetery. We’ll also be linked to Find-a Grave, so people who are doing genealogy can find everything online. We hope that it can help people find loved ones who are in the cemetery.”

The Clear Lake City Council this week approved $3500 funding for the kiosk as well as signage to let people know about it.