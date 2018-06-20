Clear Lake enters into letter of intent with Cedar Falls developer that wants to construct apartment complex

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council this week approved entering into a letter of intent with a Cedar Falls developer to redevelop a city-owned property across from the city’s aquatic center into an apartment complex.

The property at 100 South 15th Street currently has storage garages that had been used by the city, but the city last month asked for requests for proposals for the redevelopment of the property, with the hopes addressing a lack of affordable housing in the community.

The lone responsive bid was from Echo Development Group, which proposes to construct not less than an eight-unit, multi-family market rate rental apartment project, with the city selling the property for $1 in exchange for the development.

City Administrator Scott Flory says this type of housing is greatly needed in the community. “When we have our economic development meetings and we talk about bringing in new business and industry, we talk about workforce and we talk about housing. Lack of housing opportunities, we hear about it routinely that market rate rentals, apartments, are very hard to come by here.”

Flory says the estimated new taxable value of the development would be $1.15 million, adding that the city currently doesn’t get any tax revenue from the property since it’s owned by the city. “With the current consolidated tax rate, that would be about a $30-thousand a year property tax payment on the property.”

Echo Development Group’s principals also have interest in several properties in Clear Lake, including the South Shore Inn, and they are also engaged in the purchase of the Sunset School property from the Clear Lake Community School District. Councilman Jim Boehnke praised Echo Development Group for proposing the project. “I would like to thank these people. I think this is a great opportunity. We need more housing in Clear Lake, there’s no question about it. Thank you for your interest in our community.”

The council will hold a public hearing about the property sale at their July 2nd meeting.