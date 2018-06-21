Clear Lake council sets hearing for zoning change to One Vision property

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council this week scheduled the date for a public hearing on the rezoning of a portion of property owned by One Vision to allow flexibility for possible future development.

One Vision has been working on repurposing their campus after the US Supreme Court ruling that clients they serve had to be involved more in community settings rather than one single setting.

Ron Fiscus of Planscape Partners represents One Vision, and says as they look at moving forward and dividing up the 80-acre site, they aren’t able to operate within the current zoning of the property. “The expectation is that, as you know, there’s an apartment building under construction. The cottages on the site are being converted into tri-plexes, and each of those townhome units will be sold. There’s the prospect in the future there will be other properties that will be sold off. There will be individual uses that won’t relate to One Vision’s use of the property anymore, so we need to create a different way of looking at that zoning.”

Fiscus says changing from the current “high density multi-family residential” zoning to “planned development housing overlay” will not only allow One Vision to have greater flexibility in future development options, whether they be residential or commercial in nature, but also allows the city to have input into those future decisions. “After you approve the rezoning and the preliminary plan, each time there’s a use change, each time a new building proposed, One Vision comes back to the city for review of the plans, conversation about what’s intended, the administration has an opportunity to say ‘gee that’s great’ or ‘gee we wish you’d think about doing something a little bit differently, do it this way instead of that way’.”

The council approved the preliminary plat for the Glen Oaks Subdivision and set the public hearing for the zoning change of the subdivision for their July 2nd meeting.