Clear Lake council moving toward earlier meeting times

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council this week approved the first reading of an ordinance that would shift the start time of their regularly-scheduled meetings.

Back in 2004, the council decided to move up the start time of their meetings from 7:30 to 6:30 PM on the first and third Mondays of every month.

City Administrator Scott Flory says the idea of moving up meetings to a 6 o’clock start was recently discussed by council members during the council’s strategic planning session. “The City Clerk did put a survey out on the city’s Facebook page to get some additional public input regarding a proposed meeting time change, and most of the comments we received back were favorable toward an earlier meeting time.”

The council unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance. Two more readings of the ordinance must be held before the time change can go into effect.