Clear Lake condo garage fire still under investigation

CLEAR LAKE — Investigators are still looking into the cause of a fire that damaged garages connected to a Clear Lake condominium complex on Saturday.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was dispatched shortly before 9:55 Saturday morning for the structure fire at the Outing Club at 204 10th Avenue South. The detached garage and its contents were declared a total loss as 21 firefighters from the Clear Lake and Ventura fire departments responded to the scene in wintry conditions.

The value of the loss was estimated at about $25-thousand.