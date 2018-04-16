Clear Lake condo garage fire still under investigation
By KGLO News
|
Apr 16, 2018 @ 12:44 PM
(Photo courtesy Clear Lake Fire Department)

CLEAR LAKE — Investigators are still looking into the cause of a fire that damaged garages connected to a Clear Lake condominium complex on Saturday.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was dispatched shortly before 9:55 Saturday morning for the structure fire at the Outing Club at 204 10th Avenue South. The detached garage and its contents were declared a total loss as 21 firefighters from the Clear Lake and Ventura fire departments responded to the scene in wintry conditions.

The value of the loss was estimated at about $25-thousand.

