Clear Lake budget shows tax rate declining again

CLEAR LAKE — The proposed Fiscal Year 2019 budget for the city of Clear Lake calls for a decrease in the property tax rate for the third straight year.

The proposed rate for next year’s budget would be $9.70 per $1000 taxable valuation. That compares to $10.54 in Fiscal Year 2016, $10.04 for Fiscal Year 2017, and $9.80 for the current budget year.

City Administrator Scott Flory says the rate has decreased almost 85 cents over a three year period. He says, “That’s pretty rare for communities to drop their tax rate like that.”

Flory says the taxable valuation for the 2019 Fiscal Year shows a continued positive trend of growth in the community, which in turn allows the city to decrease the tax rate. He says the taxable valuation for Fiscal Year 2019 is over $607 million, a $21 million or 3-point-6 percent increase from Fiscal Year 2018. “That’s despite a rollback on multi-family residential, commercial and industrial property.”

Flory says total expenditures in the proposed budget are slightly over $13-and-a-half million. He says $8-point-3 million is directed toward operations & maintenance, $4-point-7 million is toward capital, and $500-thousand to debt service.

Flory says Clear Lake continues to have one of the lowest property tax rates in the state. He says, “For communities of 4000 population or higher, we had the fourth lowest tax rate in the state of Iowa. For communities of 5000 or higher, we are the second lowest property tax rate in the state. We’re in pretty good company there…Altoona, Urbandale, Pella, Clive, Ames…those are pretty typical from year to year. We usually battle it out with those communities for among the lowest tax rates in the state.”

The council reviewed the budget proposal at their meeting earlier this week. At their February 19th meeting, the county will adopt a preliminary budget and set March 5th as the date for a public hearing prior to adopting the final budget proposal. Cities in Iowa are required to have their certified budgets into the county auditor’s office no later than March 15th.