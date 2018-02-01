Clarion man to plead guilty in sexual abuse case
By KGLO News
|
Feb 1, 2018 @ 12:01 PM

CLARION — A plea change hearing has been set for a Clarion man accused of sexual abuse.

61-year-old Steven Nelson was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse after being arrested last April following an alleged incident that occurred late on the night of April 7th of last year at a rural Goldfield residence involving two minor females that reported they had been assaulted.

Nelson was scheduled to be tried on the charges on February 20th, but online court records show District Judge James Drew has scheduled a plea change hearing for February 28th in Wright County District Court.

Related Content

Mason City man gets 10 years in prison for jewelry...
Report: Midwest business conditions index slipped ...
Flu cases expected to continue to increase for at ...
Death penalty bill’s progress in doubt after today...
Legislative forums scheduled for Mason City, North...
University of Iowa to pull Stephen Wynn’s name fro...