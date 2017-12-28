City Council to vote on hotel development agreement tonight, questions remain

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight holds a special meeting to approve the final development agreement between the city and G8 Development of San Diego California for a hotel that’s part of the River City Renaissance project.

Five of the six councilmen a month ago approved G8 for the hotel project after a bid-off against Gatehouse Mason City LLC as part of an open bidding process that was mandatory under Iowa Code after Gatehouse had altered their original development agreement with the city.

Several questions have arisen since that November 27th vote by the council, including one by the chairman of the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors about a lawsuit still pending filed by G8 against the city. Another question arose over the weekend with an e-mail sent to councilman John Lee by the vice president of development for Gatehouse Capital in Dallas, attempting to correct misinformation being spread about the company, including by Mason City’s mayor Eric Bookmeyer.

Bookmeyer in that November 27th meeting said Gatehouse Capital in Dallas had no corporate commitment to Gatehouse Mason City LLC in the Mason City plan. “There’s no money from Texas in it, I’m tired of hearing about Texas. There’s no money from Texas in it. Yeah, Texas has built a bunch of hotels, a billion dollars worth maybe, but they’re not in this deal. It’s a Minnesota LLC formed by a guy by the name of Mr. Kaiser. It’s just one little office. They both have the same address up in Minnesota. There’s no security.”

In his e-mail to Lee, Gatehouse Capital of Dallas vice president Colin McDonald says that Gatehouse CEO Marty Collins had signed several documents related to the project, and that Gatehouse Mason City LLC is as much of a part of Gatehouse Capital in Dallas as any of the company’s other projects.

Bookmeyer earlier in that November 27th meeting called on city officials to ask about Gatehouse corporate being involved in the project, criticizing supporters of the Gatehouse project as lying in a public forum. He asked, “Is there anywhere in this deal where Gatehouse Texas is providing money or any security.” City officials responded they weren’t aware of that. Bookmeyer responded, “It’s not ok to just keep coming to the podium and saying the same things and it not being accurate, because it’s just not true.”

McDonald in his e-mail to Lee says the day-to-day management of pre-construction and moving into construction, including all financial controls, would fall fully on the Dallas corporation.

The hotel is a key portion of the River City Renaissance project , covering the private investment requirement of the city’s Iowa Reinvestment Act application. The project has been pre-approved for $7 million worth of Reinvestment Act program financing that is overseen by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.