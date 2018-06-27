Charles City woman accused of stealing money from bank gets suspended prison sentence

CHARLES CITY — It’s probation and a suspended prison sentence for a Charles City woman who pleaded guilty to stealing from a bank.

34-year-old Cassandra Lane was charged with first-degree theft and second-degree theft. Lane is accused of taking over $17-thousand-200 from accounts while working at First Security Bank & Trust between October 2016 and August 2017 and without authorization transferring the money to her husband’s checking or savings accounts.

Lane pleaded guilty back in April to the charges as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

District Judge James Drew this week sentenced Lane to ten years in prison on the first-degree theft charge and five years in prison on the second-degree theft charge, with both sentences suspended. Drew placed Lane on five years probation and fined her a total of $1750, which also was suspended.