Charles City man to plead guilty to Medicaid fraud

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man charged with multiple counts of Medicaid fraud is pleading guilty.

Authorities accused 56-year-old Michael Koster of forging signatures on documents submitted to Medicaid for payment five times between December 18th 2016 and January 1st 2017 for a total amount of $748. Koster was charged with forgery, third-degree fraudulent practice and tampering with records after being arrested on January 22nd.

Koster was due to have his arraignment hearing this week, but online court records show that his attorney filed a motion on Monday for a plea hearing. Judge Peter Newell approved the motion, setting the plea hearing for June 1st in Floyd County District Court.