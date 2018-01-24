Charles City man accused of Medicaid fraud
By KGLO News
|
Jan 24, 2018 @ 11:54 AM

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man is facing multiple charges after being accused of Medicaid fraud.

Authorities accuse 56-year-old Michael Koster of forging signatures on documents submitted to Medicaid for payment five times between December 18th 2016 and January 1st 2017 for a total amount of $748.

Koster has been charged with forgery, third-degree fraudulent practice and tampering with records. Koster was arrested on Monday after a traffic stop in Charles City.

Online court records do not indicate when Koster will make his initial appearance in court.

Forgery is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Third-degree fraudulent practice and tampering with records are both aggravated misdemeanors, each punishable by up to two years in prison.

