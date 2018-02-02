Charges dropped against Mason City man accused of damaging slot machine in casino

NORTHWOOD — A felony charge has been dropped against a Mason City man accused of punching and damaging a casino gambling machine at a casino near Northwood.

Police had charged 55-year-old Dion King with felony criminal mischief. Worth County Attorney Jeffrey Greve filed a motion to drop the case Tuesday after King paid for the damage to the machine. Magistrate Douglas Krull approved the motion and dismissed the case on Wednesday.

A Worth County deputy says he was sent Saturday to the Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood, where he reviewed security video and saw King punching the machine’s touch screen several times. The attack caused an estimated $2,000 in damage.

The deputy says King later admitted punching the machine out of frustration.