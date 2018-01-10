Charge upgraded against Mason City man accused of abusing infant daughter
By KGLO News
|
Jan 10, 2018 @ 10:43 AM

MASON CITY — Charges have been amended against a Mason City man accused of abusing his infant daughter last year.

28-year-old Jeremy Rose was arrested on June 29th and originally was charged with child endangerment resulting in serious injury after police say he caused a serious brain injury in his five-month-old daughter. Officers and medics were called to a house in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Avenue the night of June 22nd for a report of an infant having difficulty breathing. The Mason City Police Department says doctors reported the baby’s injuries indicate abuse.

Prosecutors amended the trial information on Tuesday, with Rose facing a charge of multiple acts of child endangerment, a Class B forcible felony that could result in 50 years in prison. Rose is also now accused of causing a cigarette burn and/or bruises to the child sometime between June 10th and 22nd, as well as holding the infant child to his side and whipping her around in a non-gentle manner on June 21st.

Rose’s trial is scheduled to start on January 23rd.

