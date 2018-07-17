Change of venue request filed by Mason City man accused of attempted murder

NORTHWOOD — A Mason City man accused of attempted murder after a stabbing in Northwood last month wants his trial moved out of Worth County.

31-year-old Trapp Trotter is accused of stabbing a man from Manly on the night of June 2nd during an incident which happened at the Schoolside Apartments in the 600 block of Seventh Street North in Northwood. The victim suffered multiple stab and slash wounds and was taken to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City where he was treated and eventually released.

Trotter pleaded not guilty on July 2nd to charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Trotter’s attorney Letitia Turner filed a notice with the court four days later that he’d rely on a self-defense stance during his trial.

Online court records show that Turner filed a motion on Monday requesting a change of venue for the trial.

The trial is scheduled to start on August 1st. Attempted murder and first-degree burglary are Class B felonies, each punishable by up to 25 years in prison.