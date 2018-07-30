Cerro Gordo supervisors to vote on first step in possibly leaving mental health region

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Tuesday is scheduled to vote on a motion to research the opportunity of leaving the current mental health region the county is in and working with other counties to form a new region.

Currently, most of north-central Iowa’s counties are in a 22-county region called “County Social Services” which provides financial support for mental health and disability services programs to individuals. In recent months, a number of counties have been raising concerns about rising costs and quality of services.

The new region Cerro Gordo County could go into is called “CICS”, formerly known as Central Iowa Community Services, and the supervisors will vote on whether or not to research that opportunity and allow CICS to gather financial information about the potential move.

The 11 counties that are currently a part of CICS are Boone, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Madison, Marshall, Poweshiek, Story and Warren.

If any county decides to be part of forming a new region, it would have to give notice of leaving the current region by November 1st of this year and still maintain membership in the region until July 1st of next year. The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meets at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning in the boardroom at the courthouse.