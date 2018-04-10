Cerro Gordo supervisors table resolution for now on joining opioid lawsuit

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors tabled consideration of a resolution to join a lawsuit that targets out-of-state opioid manufacturers.

A number of Iowa counties have passed the resolution, which follow a template provided by the Iowa State Association of Counties, that states the county would join with others from inside and outside the state in pursuit of claims against certain of the opioid manufacturers. ISAC has recommended that participating counties work with national law firms to file lawsuits against companies such as Endo Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals and their related companies.

County Attorney Carlyle Dalen says the big concern in the law enforcement community is people who were prescribed opioids like Loritab and Oxycontin, and then seeking out a replacement when that prescription runs out. He says, “What then starts happening is what’s your alternative? Do you get it off the street or do you get it some other place that is not prescribed? How do you get it? And that’s where it starts to become a problem. If you become addicted and you start getting it off the street, a real easy resource is the heroin. One because it’s not that expensive, and number two it gets you one whopping high. And that heroin is what we are starting to see on a more frequent basis.”

Wisconsin-based law firm Crueger Dickinson has almost half the counties in Iowa joining the lawsuit which is seeking to recoup costs associated with the opioid epidemic, including in law enforcement, incarceration, rehabilitation, autopsies and emergency medical services.

Dalen says there are positives and negatives to joining the litigation, saying there’s not much of a downside. He says, “Maybe there’s not a huge financial benefit for Cerro Gordo County, I don’t know, but what do we have to lose? As long as we don’t have a lot of people that are working overtime, this is a lawsuit against some real big drug companies, and I would guess there are resources out there and financially we may benefit from it. How much I have no clue, nobody knows, we have no idea.”

While the supervisors seemed receptive to the idea, they wanted more information from Dalen about the lawsuit prior to proceeding. Supervisor Tim Latham says he’s seen how opioids can impact people first-hand but still wants to see the full benefits of joining the lawsuit prior to agreeing to the resolution.

He says, “I don’t want you to think that we don’t appreciate your recommendation, I just feel more comfortable if we get more information. Find out how much more time and effort we are going to have to put into it. I don’t want to sound little that we don’t have a problem, because I personally know. I’m going to be paying the price of someone in my family for 20 years on this. I think it’s real important.”

The Mitchell County supervisors passed a similar resolution in late December, while the Worth County supervisors approved their resolution in late January.