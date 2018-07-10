Cerro Gordo supervisors pass first reading of rural hotel/motel tax ordinance

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors earlier today approved the first reading of an ordinance that formally establishes a seven-percent hotel/motel tax in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Voters in the rural areas in April approved the hotel/motel tax after county leaders were approached by local tourism officials to consider the idea with the large growth of vacation rental by owner properties inside the county but outside of the city limits of Mason City and Clear Lake. Both of those communities are among nearly 160 cities and 17 counties that have a hotel/motel tax established.

Even though voters approved the measure, the Board of Supervisors needs to finalize an ordinance enacting the tax.

Supervisor Tim Latham it’s important money that can be used for a number of different things. “Part of it can go into the general fund to help fund different things, economic development and things like that, and tourism. It is an important tool that we can use in the county.”

Latham says it’s a way to generate more revenue through a user tax and not the property owners paying more. “I think most people are used to that. I know when I go somewhere, there’s always the hotel/motel tax. The nice thing is that’s it’s not a tax on the people of Cerro Gordo County, it’s a tax on the people coming here to use our resources and enjoy things. So I think it’s a fair tax and one that people shouldn’t have a problem with.”

No one spoke about the hotel/motel tax during a public hearing held at the meeting.

Latham and fellow supervisor Chris Watts voted to approve the first reading of the ordinance. Since the tax is already starting to be collected, the supervisors originally had planned to waive the first and second readings and approve the ordinance on the third and final reading at today’s meeting, but with supervisor Casey Callanan not being able to attend the meeting, the supervisors had to put that plan on hold since such an action under Iowa law would have required a three-quarters majority, which in this case would require a unanimous three-member vote.

The supervisors will have the hotel/motel tax item on next week’s agenda.