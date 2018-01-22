Cerro Gordo supervisors to consider setting special election for County Auditor position

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors at their meeting Tuesday will set the date for a special election to fill the office of County Auditor.

Ken Kline resigned from the position to become the Deputy Commissioner of Elections in Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office. Kline served as the County Auditor for over 25 years and was the creator of the award-winning Precinct Atlas electronic poll book program that is used in a majority of Iowa’s counties to simplify procedures for poll workers on election days.

The Board of Supervisors have two options, to call for a special election or to fill the vacancy until the November general election, but since Kline did not officially leave office until this past Friday, the board has not been able to legally make that decision.

The board at their meeting on Tuesday will consider setting April 10th as the date for a special election.

One person, Riley Dirksen of Mason City, a former computer support specialist and software developer for the county, announced last week that he would run if there was a special election.

The supervisors will meet at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning in the boardroom of the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.