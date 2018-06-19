Cerro Gordo supervisors allocate money for consultant to review new mental health region, purchase house on same block as courthouse

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this morning approved allocating $1000 that would be used to help fund a consultant that would review the possibility of establishing a new mental health service region.

Supervisors from eight counties in the northern part of the state have been meeting recently to discuss the idea. All of north-central Iowa’s counties are currently in a 22-county region called “County Social Services” which provides financial support for mental health and disability services programs to individuals.

There’s been some concerns raised by supervisors in the region about rising costs and the quality of services, as well as service delivery being too slow.

Supervisors chairman Casey Callanan says the consultant would help determine the best direction for the counties in the future. “Seems reasonable in the event some of the other counties want to pursue sharing costs to see if this is something that is viable or not.”

Supervisor Chris Watts says the other counties exploring the idea of a new region were bringing up the idea of hiring a consultant at their supervisors meetings. “This is contingent upon the other counties, they’re supposed to be making the same presentation to their boards today too. So worse case, we may not spend anything.”

If the group of counties decides to go forward with forming a new region, they’d have to give notice of leaving the current region by November 1st of this year and still maintain membership in the region until July 1st of next year.

=== The supervisors today also approved entering into a purchase agreement to buy the property at 130 2nd Northwest for just over $35-thousand. It’s the only non-county-owned property on the block where the courthouse sits.

County Human Resources Director Tom Meyer says the owners were going to put the house on the market, but he approached them about selling it to the county for the assessed value. Meyer says it would be a good property to own if the county needed it in the future. “That way we have the whole block for any future expansion or needs for parking. I know we often have complaints about parking during jury trials, during election cycles, so maybe adding another 20-25 spaces there would be very helpful for the convenience of customers and employees here at the courthouse.”

Supervisor Tim Latham says he believes the property would be a good thing for the county to own. “I believe any time that you can acquire some property around what you have with future growth. Parking is something that we’re always in need of here.”

Online property records show the house is owned by Linda and William Trask and has an assessed valuation of $35,310.