MASON CITY — Democrats in Cerro Gordo County and north-central Iowa are reacting after the loss of the county’s Democratic leader.

Cerro Gordo County Democratic Party chairman John Stone is being remembered as someone who had a straight-forward approach and was dedicated to party politics.

Stone died on Thursday at the Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City at the age of 71. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 on Monday afternoon at the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.