Cerro Gordo County supervisors approve elected officials salaries for next fiscal year

MASON CITY — Without discussion, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved the recommendations made by the county’s Compensation Board during their annual meeting last week.

Under state law, county elected officials select someone to represent them on the Compensation Board that each year makes recommendations about salary adjustments for the upcoming fiscal year, but it’s the county’s board of supervisors who have the final say in the process.

Last week, the board recommended two-percent raises across the board for county elected officials, except for the supervisors, who declined a recommended pay raise last year.

With today’s approval of the recommendations:

== the supervisors annual pay would be $53-thousand-509

== County Attorney Carlyle Dalen would see his salary increase just over $24-hundred to $123-thousand-375

== Sheriff Kevin Pals’ salary would increase just over $2-thousand to $103-thousand-273

== and the salaries of County Auditor Ken Kline, County Recorder Colleen Pearce, and County Treasurer Patricia Wright would each increase just under $15-hundred to $76-thousand-025.