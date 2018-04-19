Cerro Gordo County looking for people to purchase tax sale properties

MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County is looking for people to purchase about 50 tax sale certificates that date back to the mid-1980s.

County Treasurer Pat Wright says the properties have had delinquent taxes on them, with nobody purchasing the properties at tax sales. She says when they continue to be delinquent and not sold for two years in a row, the county must take a public bidder tax sale certificate on it, and it can’t be listed for sale again.

Wright says some of the parcels date back to 1985, and most of them are in Mason City. She says, “There are 50 parcels here. Four are for mobile homes. A few of them are for landlocked pieces of ground, a strip of a lot, a buildable lot. A couple of them have residential or commercial buildings on them. The Board of Supervisors provided through a resolution a process for us to get started to actually sell these by silent bid to individuals that come forward.”

Wright says bidders as part of the process will have the option to ask for an abatement or compromise on the outstanding taxes currently on the property. She says, “They’re going to come in, they’re going to offer us a dollar amount. I’m going to hold it in a trust account. One day we’re going to open up the bids and go into a public meeting and the Board of Supervisors will have the option to accept or discuss another bid. Inside the office, I’ve determined the lowest that we will go on each of these parcels.”

Wright says the bidding process is all about getting those properties back on the tax roll. She says the last time someone can submit a bid is at 4:30 on the afternoon of May 3rd. “Then we are going to hold a public meeting on May 8th at 10:30 in which the board will make decisions on each of these parcels. There’s 50 parcels on here, we’re optimistic we can get 20 of these sold.”

For more information, you can click here