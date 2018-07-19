Cerro Gordo County could vote on leaving mental health region later this month

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors in two weeks is scheduled to vote on whether or not to leave the current mental health region the county is in and form a new region.

All of north-central Iowa’s counties are currently in a 22-county region called “County Social Services” which provides financial support for mental health and disability services programs to individuals. Recently there’s been some concerns raised by supervisors in the region about rising costs and the quality of services.

Supervisor Chris Watts says five to eight counties are looking at the possibility of joining together in a new region, but Cerro Gordo County must decide soon on whether or not to move forward with the concept. “The way I look at it, kind of a do or die meeting. We should take a vote that day so that the other counties know where Cerro Gordo stands. They’re all waiting for Cerro Gordo to decide because of the legislation the state passed.”

Under that law, if a group of new counties decides to go forward with forming a new region, they’d have to give notice of leaving the current region by November 1st of this year and still maintain membership in the region until July 1st of next year.

Watts says he’s fielded numerous complaints about the services provided by CSS and the county’s not getting the services clients deserve. “There’s a lot of cuts going on right now, and we question the cuts and the extra expenses that are being spent elsewhere within the 22-county region. You know bigger isn’t always better. We think if we can get down to an eight or ten county region instead of part of a 22-county region that we can improve our services and keep the levy down.”

Watts says there are a number of counties that have committed to moving forward with a new region but are waiting for a key vote to be made by Cerro Gordo County. “There’s five right now that are waiting for Cerro Gordo’s decision. They can’t move forward without us because of the population base restrictions that the state put on.”

The vote is expected during the supervisor’s July 30th meeting.