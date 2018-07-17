Central Heights street paving among Mason City council agenda items tonight

MASON CITY — The approval of a paving program for the Central Heights area and the first appointments to a new commission are among the agenda items tonight for the City Council in Mason City:

== The council will be asked to accept petitions and consider whether to proceed with a paving project for the Central Heights subdivision. City Engineer Mark Rahm says 65.7-percent of the property owners in that area have signed petitions in favor of a street paving project. The council will now determine whether or not a paving program should be completed as a special assessment project. They would direct Rahm to prepare a preliminary plat and schedule of assessments, estimate of cost, and preliminary plans and specifications. Just over $2.2 million has been budgeted for the project.

== The council will be asked to approve the appointments of four people to the city’s new Science and Technology Commission. The council at their July 2nd meeting gave final approval to establish the commission, which would advise the city on a wide-range of scientific and technological topics on a case-by-case basis as requested by the council or city staff. The appointments include Cerro Gordo County Auditor Riley Dirksen, Mason City High School physics teacher Jeffrey Hines, NIACC biology professor Heather Rissler, and Curries Manufacturing systems administrator Bryan Rigsbee.

The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.