Call to Northwood apartment results in three drug-related arrests
By KGLO News
|
Jul 24, 2018 @ 12:03 PM
Justin Lee

NORTHWOOD — Three people were arrested over the weekend in Northwood on drug charges. The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a call at the Villa Woods Apartments of a female operating an unlicensed motorcycle or scooter and nearly striking cars on the roadway.

Their investigation determined that a man was inside the residence that had warrants out from Worth, Winnebago, Cerro Gordo and Mitchell counties.

Justin Lee was taken into custody, with a search warrant later being executed at the apartment, with investigators allegedly finding brass knuckles, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, scales, baggies, needles, and methamphetamine.

Two other people, Theresa Book of Northwood and Jamey Anderson of Albert Lea, were also taken into custody on drug-related charges.

Theresa Book
Jamey Anderson
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mason City man’s attempted murder trial moved from Northwood to Waverly Clear Lake man arrested after being accused of threatening to kill woman Iowa proposes fining Buffalo Center nursing home nearly $30K over three cases Grassley says new Veterans Administration secretary supports whistleblowers Executive decisions at center of debate in governor’s race Gender Balance Stalls on Iowa Boards, Commissions