Call to Northwood apartment results in three drug-related arrests

NORTHWOOD — Three people were arrested over the weekend in Northwood on drug charges. The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a call at the Villa Woods Apartments of a female operating an unlicensed motorcycle or scooter and nearly striking cars on the roadway.

Their investigation determined that a man was inside the residence that had warrants out from Worth, Winnebago, Cerro Gordo and Mitchell counties.

Justin Lee was taken into custody, with a search warrant later being executed at the apartment, with investigators allegedly finding brass knuckles, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, scales, baggies, needles, and methamphetamine.

Two other people, Theresa Book of Northwood and Jamey Anderson of Albert Lea, were also taken into custody on drug-related charges.