Burnett starts his new job as Mason City’s city administrator on Friday (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — Mason City’s new city administrator begins his job on Friday. Aaron Burnett has been the city administrator in Keokuk for the last two years and also served as Humboldt’s city administrator from 2010 to 2015.

Burnett tells KGLO News that he originally was not going to apply for the Mason City job because he wanted to make a five-year commitment to Keokuk. After the five finalists for the job recommended by the search firm Jackson and Hinson were passed over in February, he took another look at Mason City. “They had reached out to me originally and I said it was too quick for me to jump and do that. When it came around to the fact the council decided not to go with any of the first five members of that city administrator group, I thought about it again and reached out and said it might be too good of an opportunity. I have a lot of respect for what Brent (Trout) did when he was there. It’s a strong community, it’s an attractive community.”

Burnett says he’s looking forward to working with city staff and the city council. “I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about the staff. I think I’ve got a good group of people to work with. The council and mayor seem to be very well respected by the folks that I’ve reached out to, so that tells me it’s a good group to go work with, and a group that I feel like I can make a positive impact and hit the ground running.”

Burnett will be paid $170-thousand in base salary annually, which will increase to $175-thousand at the end of the year.

