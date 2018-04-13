Burnett Officially Named Mason City Administrator
By KGLO News
|
Apr 13, 2018 @ 9:26 AM

MASON CITY- Mason City officially has a new city administrator. During a special council meeting on Thursday evening, Aaron Burnett was appointed as Mason City administrator by unanimous decision.

Burnett interviewed for the job on April 4th and began negotiating for the job on April 6th. He will receive an annual salary of $170,000 which will increase to $175,000 on Dec 29th.

He previously served as the city administrator in Keokuk and Humboldt before taking the job in Mason City. He will begin work on June 29th.

