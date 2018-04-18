Budget money on the low side for snow removal in Mason City

MASON CITY — Winter weather is socking us once again today, and the City of Mason City’s operations and maintenance manager Bill Stangler says the recent snowstorms have had an impact on his department.

He says they have about $7000 left in their budget to purchase additional sand and salt. “We’re in a situation right now where our sand and salt shed is probably two-thirds of the way empty, which means we basically have 300 tons of salt left, and 300 or 400 tons left of sand and salt mixed together.”

Stangler says the recent storms have meant they’ve been able to conserve on placing materials on the roads. He says, “This time of year the roads are warmer, so we don’t have to use as much material as we do in January, February and December. The sun has a lot more heat to it. We’re going to be conservative, we’re going to make it the best we can through doing it. We’re running six sanding units with belly scrapers, and we’re running two pickups with sanding units on it. We’re running four or five tractors plowing trails. We’ll conserve where we can conserve. I can’t give you any guarantees that we’re not going to run out, but I’m going to be optimistic.”

Prior to the start of today’s snow, Mason City had picked up 18 inches of snow for April, well above the normal of just under two inches. Since March 1st, Mason City has seen 36 ½ inches of snow, about eight inches above normal. Since July 1st, Mason City has picked up about 57 inches of snow, above the average of 40 and last year’s total of 48.