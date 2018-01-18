Britt man accused of sexually abusing two children for six years

BRITT — A Britt man is under arrest after allegedly sexually abusing two children during a six-year period.

35-year-old Damien Kyhl has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Britt police accuse Kyhl of performing numerous sexual acts on the children while they were between the ages of 12 and 15, from 2011 to 2017.

Kyhl was arrested on Wednesday and was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $50-thousand cash-only bond. He’s due to make a court appearance in Hancock County District Court on January 26th.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony that carries a 25 year prison term on each charge. Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony that carries a 10 year prison sentence on each charge.