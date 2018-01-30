Britt man accused of sexual abuse allegedly violates pre-trial release

BRITT — A Britt man accused of sexual abuse is back in jail after allegedly violating the terms of his pre-trial release.

35-year-old Damien Kyhl was originally charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse after being accused of sexually abusing two children over a six-year period.

Kyhl posted $50-thousand cash bond after being arrested on January 17th. Court documents show that Kyhl last Thursday night allegedly entered the living room of the victims’ home and apologized for everything that happened before leaving, with a woman in the home then reporting the incident to Britt police.

Kyhl was arrested and jailed on Thursday night on two counts of violating a no-contact order. Those charges were dismissed since a no-contact order had not been in place, but a temporary no-contact order was approved on Friday by Judge Karen Salic.

Court documents say though that as part of Kyhl’s pre-trial release, he was prohibited from residing with or having any contact with any minor persons whatsoever. The court documents say he was in violation because there were children residing at the victim’s home.

Kyhl currently is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $70-thousand cash-only bond.