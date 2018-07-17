Britt man accused of sexually abusing children enters into plea agreement

BRITT — A Britt man accused of sexually abusing two children during a six-year period has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

36-year-old Damien Kyhl was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Britt police accuse Kyhl of performing numerous sexual acts on the children while they were between the ages of 12 and 15, from 2011 to 2017.

He was scheduled to be tried on August 22nd, but online court records show that he recently entered an Alford plea to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. An Alford plea means that the person does not admit guilt but acknowledges that prosecutors likely have enough evidence to convict the defendant.

Kyhl could face up to 20 years when sentenced. He’s due in court for his next appearance in the case on August 13th.