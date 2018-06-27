Britt man accused of possessing child porn agrees to plea deal

BRITT — A Britt man accused of possession of child pornography is scheduled to be sentenced next week after entering into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

37-year-old Seth Buck was originally charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of purchasing or possessing a depiction of a minor in a sexual act when he was arrested back in March.

Authorities said they found four images of female minors engaged in prohibited acts on Buck’s computer after it was seized during a search warrant in June 2016.

Authorities also said that between February and June 2016 that Buck possessed a computer program that contained images of female minors performing prohibited sexual acts.

Buck recently agreed to plead guilty to the four possession counts, with the three sexual exploitation counts being dismissed. Buck is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6th.